Electric car manufacturer Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has initiated legal action against an Indian battery maker for alleged trademark infringement, accusing the company of unlawfully using the brand name "Tesla Power" to promote its products. The lawsuit, seeking damages and a permanent injunction.

During proceedings at the Delhi High Court this week, Tesla asserted that the company, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, continued to advertise its products under the "Tesla Power" brand despite receiving a cease-and-desist notice in April 2022. The court record, posted on the court's website, detailed the events of the hearing.

In response, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd argued that its primary business revolves around manufacturing "lead acid batteries" and stressed that it has no intentions of entering the electric vehicle market.

The judge granted the firm three weeks to provide written responses after it submitted a set of supporting documents for its defence.

Tesla, registered in Delaware, accused the company of utilising trade names such as "Tesla Power" and "Tesla Power USA". The court record included screenshots of a website indicating that Tesla Power USA LLC, also based in Delaware, was recognised as a leader in introducing affordable batteries with a strong presence in India.

In a statement to Reuters, a representative from Tesla Power asserted that their presence in India predates Elon Musk's Tesla and clarified that they have all necessary government approvals. They stressed that they have never claimed any association with Elon Musk's Tesla.

Tesla informed the judge that it discovered the company's use of its brand name in 2022 and had made unsuccessful attempts to halt it, leading to the decision to pursue legal action.

The next hearing for the Tesla India trademark case is scheduled for May 22.

(With Reuters inputs)

