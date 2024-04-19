Test flights begin at Noida Airport for ground navigation calibration

Advertisement

Jewar Airport: The Noida International Airport initiated the calibration of its ground-based radio navigation system this week with the commencement of a maiden turboprop aircraft flight. Positioned at Jewar, approximately 75 kilometres from Delhi, the airport is slated to commence commercial operations by year-end.

Under clear skies, the airport conducted its first DVOR calibration flight, employing a Beechcraft King Air B300 aircraft. The flight marks the beginning of a series aimed at verifying the functionality and accuracy of all navigation equipment managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Calibration flights are integral aviation procedures conducted to validate and refine the precision of navigation equipment used at airports. Specially equipped aircraft execute predefined flight patterns within the airport's airspace, gathering data on the performance of key navigation aids, including instrument landing systems (ILS), very high-frequency omnidirectional range (VOR) stations, distance measuring equipment (DME), and Doppler VHF omnirange (DVOR) stations.

DVOR, short for Doppler VHF omnirange, constitutes a critical ground-based radio navigation system used by aircraft for precise navigation. Operating through VHF radio signals emitted by DVOR stations, pilots ascertain accurate positional and directional information relative to the station's location.

The significance of calibration flights and the DVOR system for an airport lies in ensuring the utmost safety and efficiency of air navigation operations, essential components for the seamless functioning of the aviation sector.

(With Reuters inputs)