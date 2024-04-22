Advertisement

UAW Volkswagen Tennessee: Workers at the Volkswagen Chattanooga, Tennessee plant have voted in favour of joining the union, marking a historic win for labour rights in the US automotive industry.

The overwhelming victory for the United Auto Workers (UAW) will make the Chattanooga factory the first auto plant in the South to unionise via an election since the 1940s and the first foreign-owned auto plant in the South to do so. After a series of successes against the Detroit Three automakers last fall, UAW President Shawn Fain has been striving to extend the union's influence to other US auto factories that have previously remained outside of the union's purview.

For years, the UAW has faced challenges in organising non-union US auto factories, particularly those built by Asian and European automakers in southern US states where labour laws make it optional for workers to pay union dues.

Timeline of UAW's Efforts



2023

March 25: Shawn Fain elected as UAW president.

April 21: Fain emphasises the importance of unionised electric vehicle operations in Detroit.

July 10: UAW announces contract talks with Detroit's Big Three automakers.

Aug. 25: UAW members authorise a strike at the Detroit Three automakers.

Oct. 30: UAW reaches a deal with GM, Ford, and Stellantis, ending the strike.

Nov. 1: UAW signals plans to organise non-union auto factories, including Toyota and Tesla.

Nov. 9: President Joe Biden supports UAW's efforts to unionise workers at Tesla and Toyota.



2024

March 25: Workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant vote to join the UAW.



The successful unionisation of the Volkswagen Tennessee plant is a significant milestone for the UAW, marking a turning point in its efforts to organise non-union auto factories across the United States. With a majority of workers at Volkswagen casting their ballots in favour of joining the union, the victory underscores the growing momentum of labour movements within the automotive industry and signals a potential shift in the landscape of labour relations in the South.

(With Reuters inputs.)

