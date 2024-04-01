×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:16 IST

US Appeals Court revives Teva and Viatris case against J&J schizophrenia drug patent

This decision offers them a renewed opportunity to pave the way for the launch of more affordable generic versions of the medication.

Reported by: Business Desk
Medicine
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Way for low-cost alternative: Teva Pharmaceutical and Viatris have secured a victory in a US appeals court on Monday, reigniting their efforts to contest a patent covering Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster schizophrenia drug. 

This decision offers them a renewed opportunity to pave the way for the launch of more affordable generic versions of the medication.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the last remaining J&J patent related to its Invega Sustenna drug might be invalid, prompting the case to be remanded to a New Jersey federal court for reassessment.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Teva expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stressing on the company's eagerness to make this crucial low-cost medication available to patients as soon as possible. Representatives for J&J and Viatris have yet to comment on the decision.

Last year, J&J recorded over $4.1 billion in global sales of Invega Sustenna and its related products, with nearly $2.9 billion generated from U.S. sales alone, according to company data. 

Legal disputes arose when J&J sued Teva and Mylan, now part of Viatris, for patent infringement concerning their proposed generic versions of the drug in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Advertisement

In a ruling from 2021, US District Judge Claire Cecchi found Teva unable to demonstrate the invalidity of J&J's patent, which covers a dosing regimen for Invega Sustenna. 

Viatris consented to abide by Cecchi's decision in its case.

However, a three-judge panel at the Federal Circuit overturned Cecchi's ruling on Monday, sending the case back to the New Jersey court. 

The appeals court indicated that Teva might have the opportunity to establish the patent's invalidity, citing that the dosing regimen could have been deemed obvious to an ordinary person in the field.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

a minute ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iranian Commander Killed

2 minutes ago
Trekking

Trekking Spots In India

3 minutes ago
Radha Krishna Temple

Temples In Andaman Island

6 minutes ago
Step Test

Step Test, It's Benefits

8 minutes ago
Garry Wisemen, EVP and CPTO, Sabre Corporation

AI push to India travel

8 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

9 minutes ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

11 minutes ago
Superfood for glowing skin

Superfoods For Skin

13 minutes ago
Earl Grey tea

Earl Grey Tea Benefits

15 minutes ago
Jazzy B

Jazzy B Song Controversy

15 minutes ago
Golf

Chandigarh Open

17 minutes ago
Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024.

Car Bomb in Syria

18 minutes ago
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Tax deduction under Section 80C Income Tax Act

Withdrawal of concession

18 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's ranking

19 minutes ago
Manchester United

MU's initiative

22 minutes ago
Infosys

Infosys Rs 341 crore tax

23 minutes ago
Pankaj Advani

Advani wins CCI billiards

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News9 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo