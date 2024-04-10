×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Wipro appoints Malay Joshi as CEO of 'Americas 1' strategic unit

Joshi succeeds Srinivas Pallia, who recently assumed the role of Wipro CEO. He will also join the Wipro Executive Board.

Reported by: Business Desk
Malay Joshi
Malay Joshi | Image:Wipro
  • 2 min read
Wipro, a leading IT service company, has announced the appointment of Malay Joshi as the Chief Executive Officer for its 'Americas 1' strategic market unit, effective immediately.

Joshi succeeds Srinivas Pallia, who recently assumed the role of Wipro CEO. He will also join the Wipro Executive Board and will be based out of the company's New York City office.

According to a company release, Joshi previously served as the Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head, overseeing the communications, media, tech, retail, travel, hospitality, and public sector industries. He led one of Wipro’s largest business units globally, driving successful enterprise transformations and ensuring consistent revenue growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Srinivas Pallia stated, “Malay has been leading one of the largest business units at Wipro and has delivered the highest CAGR over a decade across multiple global businesses." He insisted on Joshi's client-centric approach and deep industry understanding, affirming his suitability to lead the 'Americas 1' strategic market.

Pallia expressed confidence in Joshi's leadership, stating that he is well-equipped to drive growth in the fast-growing market and shape its future trajectory.

Joshi brings with him over 28 years of extensive experience in various leadership roles across functions, industries, and geographies. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology Engineering and has completed executive programs from Harvard Business School and Stanford University.

The announcement comes on the heels of Thierry Delaporte's resignation as CEO, with Srinivas Pallia taking over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of Wipro. Pallia expressed enthusiasm for the company's prospects in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

