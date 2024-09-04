Published 17:12 IST, September 4th 2024
Jakson Engineers plans Rs 2,000 crore investment to expand solar manufacturing biz
This expansion marks a major milestone for Jakson Engineers, reinforcing its dedication to meeting the growing demand for solar energy solutions.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jakson Engineers plans Rs 2,000 crore investment to expand solar manufacturing biz | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:12 IST, September 4th 2024