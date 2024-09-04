sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:28 IST, September 4th 2024

Jakson Engineers plans Rs 2,000 crore investment to expand solar manufacturing business

First phase of solar cell plant is set to be commissioned within next 15 months, while the module plant expansion is expected to be completed within six months.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Clean energy, solar panels
Upon completion, the expansion plan is set to create 1,200 new jobs in the region. | Image: Unsplash
