Updated 19 June 2026 at 14:36 IST Jio True5G Targets 100% Subscriber Migration by 2030, Anchors Global 6G Push Reliance Jio has announced plans to evaluate the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to bridge connectivity gaps in India's remotest regions, alongside a strategic target to migrate its entire 524-million user base to 5G by 2030 while embedding AI across its consumer and enterprise networks.