Jio IPO & AI Infrastructure: How Reliance AGM 2026 Will Shape RIL's Next Phase

The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, with investors looking ahead to RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's upcoming speech, which is expected to provide crucial updates on Jio IPO, and the company's artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Investors are also keen on learning about the Mumbai-based conglomerate's new energy projects, retail business expansion, and capital allocation plans.

The AGM, scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM through via video conferencing, comes during a period when crucial Reliance Industries bolsters its efforts to transform from an energy giant into a digital and technology-driven conglomerate.

Meanwhile, market observers are focused on the potential listing of telecom arm Jio Platforms, amid reports that Reliance is preparing to move ahead with the public issue. Dalal Street estimates Market estimates indicate the proposed Jio IPO could be worth up to $4 billion.

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Jio IPO

In 2025, Reliance had signalled its intention to publicly list Jio by the first half of 2026, a timeline that concludes on June 30. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which operates the Jio telecom business, is expected to file its preliminary IPO papers with market regulator Sebi, as per reports.

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Reliance currently owns about 66.43% of Jio Platforms, while global technology giants Meta and Google together hold 17.71%.

Reliance Retail

Investors will also take note of management commentary on Reliance Retail, one of the group’s fastest-growing businesses.

Reliance Retail reported revenue growth of more than 11% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 87,344 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, while net profit rose 0.5% to Rs 3,563 crore.

Market participants are likely to seek clarity on expansion plans, profitability trends and any future value-unlocking opportunities, including the possibility of a public listing.

Energy Focus

Another key area of focus will be Reliance’s ambitious new energy business, which includes investments in solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen and electrolyser production.