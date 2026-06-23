Why Jio and NSE’s Huge ₹60k Cr IPOs Might Surprisingly Protect Smaller Stock Investors

India’s equity markets may soon face one of their biggest liquidity tests as the proposed initial public offerings of Reliance Jio and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) seek to raise more than ₹60,000 crore, prompting fund managers to free up capital from existing holdings.

The two offerings, expected to rank among the largest in Indian corporate history, come at a time when the country’s IPO market is attempting to regain momentum after a relatively subdued first half of 2026.

NSE has filed draft papers for an IPO that market estimates value at roughly ₹30,000 crore, while Reliance Jio’s proposed issue is expected to raise between ₹32,000 crore and ₹38,000 crore. Together, the deals could absorb more than ₹60,000 crore of investor capital over a relatively short period.

The offerings arrive amid a broader revival in equity fundraising. Market participants expect more than ₹50,000 crore-₹60,000 crore worth of share sales through IPOs, qualified institutional placements and stake sales over the coming months.

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Large institutional investors, including mutual funds, insurers and foreign portfolio investors, may trim existing positions to create room for the two marquee offerings.

Midcaps, Smallcaps Could Feel The Impact

Contrary to broader market worries, Prateek Agarwal, MD & CEO at Motilal Oswal AMC, noted that because these two mega IPOs belong strictly to the large-cap space, institutional rebalancing will likely pull capital out of existing large-cap index stocks rather than smallcaps and midcaps, potentially creating a short-term headwind exclusively for the large-cap segment.

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Data from Jio Platforms’ new IPO paperwork confirms that smaller stocks are safe. The company is only issuing new shares to raise fresh capital and is not letting old investors sell their shares. Global brokerages like Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, and CLSA point out that because the ₹27,500 crore raised will go directly toward paying off debt, big funds see it as a positive move. Meanwhile, an analysis by Omnifin shows that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO will consist entirely of older investors selling their stakes. Because of this, fund managers are expected to buy these big new shares by selling off their older, expensive large-cap stocks instead of pulling any money out of midcaps and smallcaps.

Domestic Flows May Cushion The Blow

Despite concerns over liquidity, analysts remain broadly optimistic that strong domestic participation could limit market disruption. Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows and steady retail participation have provided a significant source of support for Indian equities, helping markets absorb large capital raises in recent years.

The IPOs could also attract fresh money into equities rather than simply diverting existing funds, particularly given the high-profile nature of both companies.

IPO Market Eyes Revival

The listings are expected to become key milestones for India’s capital markets.

NSE’s offering follows a decade-long wait for the exchange’s public debut and could value the bourse at around ₹5 trillion. Reliance Jio’s issue, meanwhile, is widely expected to become one of the largest technology and telecom listings in India’s history.