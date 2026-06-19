Reliance Industries on Friday unveiled plans to build a large artificial intelligence computing platform in India powered by renewable energy and advanced Nvidia processors, as the conglomerate seeks to lower the cost of AI services and expand access to the technology across the country.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the project, being developed through Reliance Intelligence, would be based in Jamnagar and supported by clean energy generated from the company’s renewable energy operations in Gujarat, marking one of the most ambitious AI infrastructure investments in India as companies globally race to secure computing capacity required to develop and deploy artificial intelligence applications.

Nvidia-powered compute platform

Reliance said it plans to commission an initial 120 megawatts of AI computing capacity by the end of 2026. The company is deploying an initial fleet of Nvidia GB300 processors, which it said would provide inference capacity equivalent to more than 75,000 H100 chips. As the first phase becomes fully operational, the capacity could scale to more than 200,000 H100-equivalent units.

Reliance said the facility would rank among the world’s largest AI computing platforms and its partnership with Google has expanded into an AI-focused collaboration, with Google AI Pro powered by Gemini being offered to Jio users.

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Reliance is also working with Meta to enable enterprise adoption of Llama-based artificial intelligence models, while providing local hosting infrastructure within India. Enterprises using the platform would have greater control over their data, models and deployments.

AI applications across sectors

Reliance unveiled a suite of AI products aimed at consumers, businesses and public services, including tools for healthcare, education, agriculture and small enterprises. The services are being designed to operate across 22 Indian languages as the company seeks to build products tailored to Indian users.

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The infrastructure would support applications such as JioHealthIQ, JioLearnIQ and JioKrishiIQ, alongside enterprise-focused offerings for businesses.

Ambani said Reliance’s goal was to make AI significantly more affordable in India, drawing comparisons with Jio’s role in lowering mobile data costs and advances in network-edge computing would eventually allow AI services to run on affordable devices, broadening access beyond premium smartphones and computers. “Just as Jio made data affordable for every Indian, Reliance Intelligence will make AI dramatically more affordable for every Indian by the end of this decade,” Ambani said.