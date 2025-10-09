LG Electronics IPO Becomes First in India to Cross Rs 4 Lakh Crore Subscription Milestone

LG Electronics India Ltd. has made history by becoming the first-ever IPO in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore subscription mark. The three-day public issue, which concluded on October 9, 2025, attracted an astonishing Rs 4.39 lakh crore in bids, cementing its place as the most subscribed IPO in Indian capital market history.

IPO Details and Pricing

The IPO offered 10.18 crore equity shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS) by LG Electronics Inc., the parent company. Investors were able to bid within a price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, with a minimum lot size of 13 shares. The issue was fully subscribed within hours of opening on October 7, 2025, reflecting robust investor enthusiasm.

Investor Demand Across Categories

Demand was strong across all investor categories. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the way, subscribing 166.5 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) contributed a 22.4-times subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 3.54 times, and the employee reserved portion was oversubscribed 7.33 times. The massive response underscores the confidence investors have in the company’s long-term prospects.

Financial Performance Driving Interest

LG Electronics India’s strong financial performance has been a key driver of this record-breaking interest. For the fiscal year 2024–25, the company reported revenue of ₹24,631 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,203 crore. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 37%, while return on capital employed (ROCE) was 43%, highlighting both profitability and operational efficiency.

Use of IPO Proceeds

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to expand manufacturing capabilities, invest in research and development for next-generation products, and strengthen LG Electronics India’s presence in emerging segments, including smart home solutions and energy-efficient appliances.

Upcoming Listing and Market Significance