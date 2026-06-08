May Auto Sales Surge 9.5% YoY To 25.3 Lakh Units Despite Fuel Price Hike

The automotive sales recorded turned out to be best-ever May for three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and tractors, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The PV retail sales in May grew by 23.25% year-on-year (YoY) to 4,02,591 units as compared with 3,26,656 units in the same period month last year.

Similarly, the 2W sales grew by 7.54% YoY to 18,44,947 units during the month as compared with 17,15,581 units in the same month last year.

The three-wheeler segment grew by 3.56% YoY to 1,11,526 units in May as compared to 1,07,688 units in the same month last year.

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Meanwhile, Commercial vehicle (CV) sales grew by 5.29% YoY to 83,823 units last month as compared with 79,614 units in May 2025.

The grand total sales of all vehicles across categories grew 9.55% YoY to 25,31,067 units in May as against 23,10,451 units in the same month last year.

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FADA President, C S Vigneshwar, said, "An above-normal heatwave, fuel-price pressure and the evolving West Asia situation — did come into play during May’26, and yet Indian auto retail has held its growth trajectory with May’26 registering the best ever May across 3W, PV, Tractors and Overall registrations."

Meanwhile, the sequential softness of 6.75% month-on-month (MoM) reflects the customary post-April seasonal moderation and a delayed south-west monsoon, keeping May largely a pre-sowing month across much of rain-fed Bharat. That growth held through this confluence of pressures underlines the resilience of the underlying demand.

A notable feature of the month was the consumer response to the May fuel-price revision: dealers reported a visible rise in enquiries for fuel-efficient and alternative-powertrain options, reflected in the 2W EV share climbing to 9.25% from 6.11% a year ago.

Dealers pointed to a small-car revival co-existing with a sustained SUV mix, healthy booking pipelines and refreshed product launches, alongside a alternative-powertrain mix in which CNG share rose to 23.34% and EV share improved to 6.63%.

Next 3 Months Outlook

Looking at the June-July-August’26 period, dealer confidence firms up, with 59.07% of dealers now expecting growth — a meaningful improvement that signals greater conviction in the medium-term demand pulse as the monsoon advances, according to apex body of India's automotive retail industry.