Mutual Fund Inheritance Simplified As AMFI Overhauls SOP to Fix Nominee Mismatch Hurdles
AMFI has rolled out immediate modifications to its SOP for claiming mutual fund units upon an investor's demise. Aimed at cutting down severe administrative roadblocks for grieving families, the revamped framework establishes structured relief for common errors.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
India's mutual fund industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), has announced crucial investor-friendly changes to its inheritance rules. The move effectively cuts down paperwork delays and simplifies claims for nominees of deceased investors.
The changes, which take effect immediately across all fund houses, specifically target minor document errors that historically trapped a family's savings in prolonged administrative limbo.
AMFI Rules Overhaul:
Address Mismatches: Fund houses will now accept the nominee's latest verifiable KYC address.
Name Errors: A simplified system will now handle minor and major spelling mismatches using SEBI limits.
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Signature Mismatch: Multi-tiered verification will now bypass automatic rejections.
Timeline: The new rules are effective immediately across all asset management companies (AMCs).
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New Policy Safely Bypasses Address Mismatches
Before this, differences between an old address registered in a deceased person's fund profile and a nominee’s updated Know Your Customer (KYC) profile often resulted in instant claim rejections.
Under the revised mandate, AMFI has instructed fund houses to prioritize and rely directly on the latest available address details of the investor, provided they are backed by valid, legally recognized supporting documents. This eliminates the tedious process of updating a deceased person's folio data after their death before a nominee can claim the money.
Name and Signature Mismatches Fixed
To tackle differences regarding names and variant signatures, AMFI has integrated a mismatch framework. Fund houses are now advised to adopt the standard minor and major mismatch rules originally outlined by the market regulator, SEBI.
"The primary objective of these modifications is to completely remove operational friction, ensuring that genuine nominees can access inherited wealth smoothly without being penalized for clerical variations," AMFI stated in its communication to member fund houses.
For minor spelling shifts or slight variations in signatures, AMCs will now use secondary verification, such as independent bank account validations or official declarations, rather than freezing the claim process entirely.
Direct Training Program Deployed for Fund Houses
Industry experts emphasize that this change will provide massive assistance to retail investors, given that total assets across the Indian mutual fund landscape have swelled. This rapid growth has highlighted the critical need for easy family wealth transition rules.
To guarantee that branch offices do not turn away grieving families over small mistakes, AMFI confirmed it will launch dedicated training initiatives across AMCs. This ensures the new relaxed guidelines are uniformly applied throughout the country.