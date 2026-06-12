Amid allegations of insect infestation, Nestle India has rejected claims concerning its Maggi noodles product following a formal notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The regulator’s intervention, which follows complaints that gained traction on social media, has placed the FMCG giant under scrutiny.

The controversy began when images and claims of insect infestation in a packet of Maggi noodles went viral on social media platforms. Following these online complaints, the FSSAI took formal cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to Nestle India, seeking a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) regarding quality control and supply chain integrity.

Regulatory Action

On Friday, Nestle India issued a statement denying the allegation. They said that the complaints were based on an "unverified social media account." The company stated that the account holder failed to respond to multiple requests to provide the specific sample for scientific verification.

Nestle submitted documentation to the FSSAI, including internal quality logs and batch-level test reports. The company also presented findings from an independent, FSSAI-notified laboratory. Testing of a reference sample from the same production batch confirmed that the product was fully compliant with safety standards and free from any infestation.

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Nestle Shares

Investor sentiment took a hit as news of the FSSAI notice broke on Friday. Shares of Nestle India came under pressure throughout the trading session.

Nestle India’s stock dropped by 3.23%, closing at ₹1,376.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock saw volatility, with the price dipping as low as ₹1,370.60 during the day’s trade.