Nestlé India Share Price: Why Is KitKat Maker's Stock Price Rising Today?

The shares of Nestle India rose upto 1.6 per cent on Friday to an intra-day high of Rs 2,356.80 on the NSE post the company announced that it board will meet on June 26, 2025, to consider and approve a proposal for issuing bonus shares.

In anticipation of this meeting, the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities will remain closed from June 19 to June 28.

Bonus shares are additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders free of cost, based on the number of shares already owned. These are typically issued out of the company’s accumulated earnings and are aimed at rewarding shareholders, improving stock liquidity, and attracting broader investor participation—particularly from retail investors.

Nestle India disclosed the board meeting update post market hours on Thursday. The stock, however, ended Friday’s session down 1.17 per cent at Rs 2,313.30, a dip of Rs 27.50 from the previous close.

Meanwhile, Nestle India and IndusInd Bank are scheduled to be removed from the BSE Sensex effective June 23, as part of the index’s semi-annual rebalancing. They will be replaced by Trent and Bharat Electronics, both of which recently saw increased investor interest following their inclusion in the Nifty50 index.

The record date for last dividend announced was on July 4, 2025 at Rs 10.

Nestle India Q4 FY25 Report

For the March 2025 quarter, Nestle India reported a 5.2 pr cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit to Rs 885 crore, even as revenue from operations rose 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,504 crore, marginally exceeding analyst estimates. Total sales grew 3.7 per cent and domestic sales 4.2 per cent, with the company citing broad-based demand across product categories.

Looking ahead, Nestle India noted that commodity prices remain firm for coffee, while cocoa prices, though slightly corrected, are still elevated. Prices of edible oils are stable, but milk costs have risen with seasonal demand during summer.

In FY25 so far, the company’s powdered and liquid beverages category emerged as the top performer with high double-digit growth, while the confectionery segment also fared well with high single-digit growth, driven largely by KITKAT, for which India is the world’s second-largest market.

Despite strong operational performance, Nestle India shares have underperformed broader indices, falling nearly 8 per cent over the past year. In 2025 year-to-date, the stock is up about 7 per cent, whereas the Nifty has gained over 5 per cent in the past 12 months.