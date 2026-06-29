Delhi EV Policy 2.0: No More CNG or Petrol Auto Registrations From Jan 2027

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday, June 29, gave nod to an electric vehicle policy, which is expected to be implemented from July 1, including an adding investment of Rs 15,000 crore by the government under this policy in the next four years.

Under India's fresh electric vehicle (EV) policy, only electric autos will be allowed to register in Delhi from January 1, 2027, and e-two wheelers from April 1, 2028, according to a PTI report. Meanwhile, owners of BS IV four wheelers will receive Rs 1 lakh scrapping incentive.

The government in the national capital has set a target of ensuring that 95% of all new vehicle registrations in the national capital are electric by 2027, making EV Policy 2.0 key part of Delhi administration's strategy to strengthen its leadership in electric mobility adoption.

Further, the government aims to provide Rs 30,000 subsidy to all electric two wheeler purchasers and Rs 50,000 subsidy to all three wheeler buyers in first year of Delhi EV Policy.

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Under the draft EV policy, the government had proposed that hybrid vehicles priced up to 30 lakh to receive a 50 per cent waiver on road tax.

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