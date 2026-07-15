Now You Can Avoid Ethanol-Blended Fuel by Paying a Steep Premium for Pure Petrol, Union Minister Gadkari Clarifies

Consumers looking to completely avoid ethanol-blended fuel have the alternative option to purchase 100% pure petrol, but they must be willing to pay a heavy premium.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified the market choice amid an intensifying nationwide debate surrounding the mandatory rollout of E20 fuel. The transition, which blends 20% ethanol into standard retail petrol, has triggered widespread anxiety among vehicle owners following social media claims warning of reduced fuel economy and potential mechanical wear on older engines.

Mileage and Engine Impact

Addressing consumers, the government acknowledged that ethanol’s lower calorific value does result in a minor reduction in fuel efficiency under specific conditions:

Negligible in Cities: The variance in mileage remains minimal during low-gear, stop-and-go city commutes.

Advertisement

Noticeable on Highways: A minor 3% to 5% drop in fuel economy may become marginally apparent at sustained high speeds on open expressways.

Dismissing claims of widespread vehicle degradation, they asked to produce verified instances of engine failure caused by certified E20 fuel. Major domestic manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, have backed the rollout, confirming no abnormal field failures and reassuring consumers that standard vehicle warranties remain fully protected.

Advertisement

What Can Motorists Buy at the Pump?

While pure petrol remains available, the economic reality for the average commuter is highly restrictive. Standard unleaded petrol sold at virtually all public sector fuel stations across India is now blended with up to 20% ethanol by default.

To bypass ethanol entirely, drivers must upgrade to specialized, high-grade fuels:

Standard Unleaded: Regular fuel blended with up to 20% ethanol (E20) at standard market rates.

Premium Petrol (95-Octane): Formulated for performance-tuned everyday cars, carrying lower ethanol levels depending on regional supply chains.

Super-Premium (100-Octane): Highly refined fuels like XP100 or Power100 developed for luxury cars and superbikes. These variants contain trace to zero percent ethanol.

Because 100-octane fuels require advanced, indigenous refining processes, they retail at approximately Rs 167 to Rs 170 per litre in metro cities. This represents a steep 60% markup over regular fuel, keeping unblended petrol economically out of reach for average commuters.

The policy has drawn sharp criticism from opposition political factions demanding that pure petrol be sold alongside blended options at standard pumps to protect legacy vehicles.