Orient Electric Scrip Falls Over 5% After Q1 Net Profit Surges 80%

Orient Electric Share Price: The shares of Orient Electric fell as much as 5.49% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 168.70 apiece on Wednesday, July 22 after posting a quarter ending June net profit of Rs 31.49 crore.

Orient Electric Q1 Result

The consumer electric major posted a standalone net profit for Q1FY27 of ₹31.49 crore, as against ₹17.52 crore in Q1 ended June 30, 2025.

Revenue from Operations reached ₹949.76 crore, signalling a growth over the ₹769.08 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its electrical consumer durables segment revenue grew to ₹668.74 crore in Q1 ended June 30, 2026, as compared to ₹545.00 crore in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

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Its lighting & switchgear segment revenue surged to ₹281.02 crore from ₹224.08 crore year-on-year (YoY).

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Key Triggers For Orient Electric

Sustainability of volume growth post-summer season

Raw material cost stabilization to support margins

Market share gains in premium cooling categories

The Indian consumer durables industry experienced high summer demand in the first quarter of FY27, driven by high temperatures and normalised channel inventory levels. However, elevated commodity price structures remain an area of observation for structural gross margin trends across peer companies.