PIB Busts Fake Video of FM Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing ‘Get-Rich-Quick’ Investment Scheme

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a strong warning after a doctored video surfaced on Facebook falsely claiming that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched an investment programme promising hefty returns within days.



The fake clip, edited to appear as an official announcement, lured viewers with sensational claims of guaranteed earnings.



“💥 Earn ₹60,000 in 24 hours & ₹10 Lakhs a month! 🚨Sounds tempting❓💸 Think Again‼️” PIB Fact Check wrote on X (formerly Twitter), debunking the false promotion.



According to the government’s fact-checking unit, the video has been digitally altered, and neither the finance minister nor the Government of India has introduced or endorsed any such scheme. The PIB shared a link to the original, unedited footage to demonstrate how the viral clip had been manipulated.



“Citizens are urged to be cautious about such fraudulent claims and verify information only through official government sources,” the post added.



The agency also offered tips to help viewers spot doctored content — including looking for distorted lip movements, unnatural voice sync, mismatched backgrounds or logos, and unofficial web links. It reiterated that all legitimate government websites end with the domain “. gov.in.”

The incident highlights a growing challenge in the age of deepfakes and AI-driven misinformation, where public figures are frequently targeted to lend credibility to scams. Cybersecurity experts warn that such manipulated videos are often used to defraud unsuspecting citizens by promising unrealistic financial gains.



PIB concluded its advisory with a clear reminder: stay alert, stay informed, and verify before you share.



“Don’t fall for get-rich-quick traps,” the agency said, underscoring the need for vigilance in the digital era.

It is important to note that this is not the first instance of a manipulated video featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman making the rounds on social media. Over the past year, several deepfake clips have surfaced online, showing her apparently endorsing dubious investment schemes or commenting on financial policies she never discussed. In one recent case, a fabricated video paired her image with that of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to lend false credibility to a money-making platform. Another video circulated earlier this year claimed she made remarks about GST that were later proven to be doctored.

The recurring misuse of the minister’s likeness highlights how deepfake technology is increasingly being weaponized to mislead the public and spread financial misinformation.



