Piyush Goyal to Lead High-Level Business Delegation to Europe from July 13–17

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a high-level Indian business delegation to Spain, Belgium, and Finland from July 13 to 17, 2026, in a significant push to strengthen India’s economic engagement with Europe.

The visit aims to deepen the India-European Union partnership by boosting trade, investment, technology collaboration, and sustainable development. The delegation will include leading Indian companies from sectors such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, healthcare, food processing, and gems and jewellery.

Focus on Trade and Investment in Spain

In Spain, Goyal will hold key bilateral meetings with senior ministers, including those handling economy, industry, and foreign affairs. He will also chair the India-Spain Business Roundtable, bringing together top industry leaders to explore opportunities in sectors like renewable energy, artificial intelligence, railways, semiconductors, and tourism.

The visit coincides with the Spain-India Dual Year 2026, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations, and is expected to strengthen business-to-business partnerships. Several Spanish firms already have a strong presence in India, while Indian IT and engineering companies are expanding operations in Spain.

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Strategic Engagements in Belgium

During his visit to Belgium on July 14–15, Goyal will visit the Port of Antwerp and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, focusing on logistics, supply chains, and the global diamond trade.

He will also participate in the India-EU Business Roundtable and co-chair the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting in Brussels. The TTC is a key platform for cooperation on trade, technology, and economic security.

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The minister is expected to meet top European Union leaders, including the Presidents of the European Commission and European Council, along with Belgium’s Prime Minister. CEO-level meetings with global companies such as Thales Group and Silox Group are also scheduled.

Innovation and Technology Push in Finland

In Finland, Goyal will focus on strengthening cooperation in innovation, digital technologies, and clean energy. He will meet Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs and participate in the India-Finland Business Roundtable.

An MoU between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Business Finland will be signed to enhance institutional collaboration.

The minister will also visit leading Finnish companies and research institutions, including Nokia, VTT Research Centre, KONE Corporation, and Kemppi Group, to explore partnerships in areas such as telecom infrastructure, 6G, smart mobility, EV infrastructure, and industrial innovation.

Strengthening India-EU Ties

The visit comes at a crucial time as India and the European Union work towards finalising a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA). It is expected to accelerate cooperation in key areas like advanced manufacturing, sustainability, digital technologies, and resilient supply chains.

Officials said the visit will not only promote trade and investment but also reinforce India’s position as a trusted global partner in innovation and sustainable growth.