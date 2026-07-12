Mortal Remains of 15 Indians Killed in Phu Quoc Boat Tragedy to Reach Ho Chi Minh City Today

The mortal remians of the 15 Indian tourists who died in the boat accident near Phu Quoc Island yesterday are being moved to Ho Chi Minh City. They are expected to arrive there this evening. This is a very difficult time for the families, and diplomatic teams are working hard to bring their loved ones home as quickly as possible.

The accident happened on Saturday when a tourist speedboat carrying 32 Indian passengers overturned in rough waters. While rescue teams managed to save 21 people—including the crew—15 people sadly lost their lives. Many of the passengers were tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Hearing about such a tragedy while on a holiday has been a shock for everyone.

Once the bodies reach Ho Chi Minh City, staff from the Indian consulate will handle the necessary paperwork. This is a formal process that takes some time, but they are doing it with care. They are working alongside local Vietnamese officials to get this done. The Ministry of External Affairs in India has confirmed that the Vietnamese authorities are being very helpful and have promised to speed up the process so that there are no unnecessary delays.

Back in India, local government officials in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are staying in touch with the families. They understand how devastating this loss is and are helping them manage the next steps. Whether it is explaining the legal requirements or helping coordinate travel, state and district officials are making sure the families have support. They are acting as a bridge between the grieving families and the authorities in Vietnam.

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While the primary focus right now is bringing the victims home, Vietnamese officials are also investigating why the boat capsized. Initial reports suggest bad weather and a possible mechanical issue might be to blame, but a full investigation is currently underway to understand exactly what happened.

For families who need information or support, the Indian embassy and consulate have set up help lines. Please call them if you need updates.

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Emergency Contact Numbers:

Ho Chi Minh City Consulate: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 3714, +84 33 452 0414