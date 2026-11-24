New Delhi: Millions of bank customers across India could face locked doors today, Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as major public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and PNB, observe a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Dev Deepawali.

However, because bank holidays under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar vary by region, branches are not shut nationwide. Customers in over a dozen states will have to wait until tomorrow for over-the-counter services, while banking operations run as usual in several others.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

According to the RBI holiday schedule, physical bank branches remain closed in the following states and Union Territories:

1. North India: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu and Srinagar)

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2. West & Central India: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh

3. East & Northeast India: West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland

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4. South India: Telangana

Where Are Banks Open?

If you live in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, or Sikkim, your local bank branches are open and operating on regular hours today.

What About Online Banking and ATMs?

Even in states where branches are closed, you don't need to panic about urgent transactions. UPI services, mobile banking apps, net banking, and ATMs remain fully operational nationwide.