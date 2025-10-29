PM Modi, Japan's Sanae Takaichi Deliberate On Talent Mobility, Economic Security

PM Narendra Modi had a warm conversation with the new Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi, congratulating her for becoming the east Asian nation's first woman to hold the top position.

The two leaders discussed their shared vision for further advancing the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with a particular focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility."

Further, he noted that both leaders agreed that stronger India–Japan relations are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity, as per the Prime Minister's office.

Takaichi, 64, succeeded Shigeru Ishiba to become Japan’s first woman Prime Minister.

The protege of ex-Japan pm Shinzo Abe has been a prominent voice in the island country's politics as the leader of Liberal Democratic Party in 2025.

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? Know All About Japan's First Woman PM

The 64-year-old Sanae Takaichi has created history in the power corridors of Japan by becoming Japan's first woman Prime Minister.

The Liberal Democratic Party and conservative leader succeeded Shigeru Ishiba to claim the top office.

She is also well-known for her nationalist leanings, strong advocacy for constitutional revision, and a strong stance self-reliance in defence and economy.

Before assuming office, Takaichi served in key cabinet roles, including Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, and earned a reputation for her disciplined approach to governance.