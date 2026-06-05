'We Will Treat This as an Opportunity to Build More Strength,' Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized India's economic resilience during the latest Monetary Policy Committee press conference. Despite global headwinds and rising crude oil prices, the Governor noted that India remains in a strong position. He highlighted that the central bank is focused on long-term stability, healthy foreign inflows, and proactive management of the rupee through strategic macro tools.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivered a confident outlook for the Indian economy today, asserting that the nation remains better positioned than many others to navigate current global challenges.
Speaking at the post-MPC press conference, the Governor addressed concerns regarding currency volatility and external pressures. While acknowledging that high oil prices have impacted the rupee, he emphasized that the country’s fundamentals remain robust.
"We are better positioned compared to many countries," Governor Malhotra said. He pointed to the health of the domestic banking sector and corporate balance sheets as key indicators of stability. Addressing the current economic climate, the Governor stated that the central bank views the present situation as a chance to reinforce the nation's financial foundations. "We will not only be able to tackle the current situation but also treat this as an opportunity to strengthen ourselves further," he added.
Global Headwinds
Global crude oil prices, now estimated to hover around $95 per barrel, remain a central focus for the central bank. The Governor confirmed that these rising costs are a primary driver behind recent currency depreciation.
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Despite this, the central bank ruled out restrictive measures. Governor Malhotra clarified that there are no capital control measures under consideration, nor are there any plans to restrict capital outflows. Instead, the focus remains on facilitating a steady environment for investors.
Liquidity
To maintain market stability, the central bank has introduced specific tools to bolster foreign exchange inflows. This includes concessional swap facilities for public sector entities, which the Governor noted provide benefits that reach the general public through improved utility services.
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The Governor also shared that the RBI expects "reasonable" capital flows following the recently announced measures for External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and FCNRB deposits. These efforts, combined with new incentives for foreign investment in government securities, are aimed at ensuring that India remains an attractive destination for stable, long-term capital.
Currency Stability
Addressing concerns over currency supply, the Governor assured the public that the central bank has a comprehensive plan to meet the requirements of banks across the country. "We have a plan for the requirement of currency that is provided to the banks, and as and when it is required," Governor Malhotra stated. "If there is any shortage, we will ensure that we have the required currency to meet the need."