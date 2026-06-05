Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivered a confident outlook for the Indian economy today, asserting that the nation remains better positioned than many others to navigate current global challenges.

Speaking at the post-MPC press conference, the Governor addressed concerns regarding currency volatility and external pressures. While acknowledging that high oil prices have impacted the rupee, he emphasized that the country’s fundamentals remain robust.

"We are better positioned compared to many countries," Governor Malhotra said. He pointed to the health of the domestic banking sector and corporate balance sheets as key indicators of stability. Addressing the current economic climate, the Governor stated that the central bank views the present situation as a chance to reinforce the nation's financial foundations. "We will not only be able to tackle the current situation but also treat this as an opportunity to strengthen ourselves further," he added.

Global Headwinds

Global crude oil prices, now estimated to hover around $95 per barrel, remain a central focus for the central bank. The Governor confirmed that these rising costs are a primary driver behind recent currency depreciation.

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Despite this, the central bank ruled out restrictive measures. Governor Malhotra clarified that there are no capital control measures under consideration, nor are there any plans to restrict capital outflows. Instead, the focus remains on facilitating a steady environment for investors.

Liquidity

To maintain market stability, the central bank has introduced specific tools to bolster foreign exchange inflows. This includes concessional swap facilities for public sector entities, which the Governor noted provide benefits that reach the general public through improved utility services.

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The Governor also shared that the RBI expects "reasonable" capital flows following the recently announced measures for External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and FCNRB deposits. These efforts, combined with new incentives for foreign investment in government securities, are aimed at ensuring that India remains an attractive destination for stable, long-term capital.

Currency Stability