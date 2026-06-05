RBI Hikes FY27 Inflation Target To 5.1% As West Asia War Shocks Mount
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered a hawkish shift to its economic projections, raising its full-year retail inflation target as geopolitical hostilities and weather anomalies combine to threaten price stability.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
The Reserve Bank of India has revised its domestic consumer inflation outlook upward to 5.1% for the current fiscal year, citing macroeconomic pressures from the West Asia conflict. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The central bank warned that surging global commodity prices and shipping disruptions threaten domestic price stability, forcing regulators to maintain a cautious, neutral stance.