RBI Cuts FY27 GDP Growth Target To 6.6% As West Asia War Shocks Mount
The Reserve Bank of India downgraded India's real GDP growth projection for FY27 to 6.6%, down from its previous estimate of 6.9%. While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, the policy statement focused heavily on the economic damage from the West Asia conflict.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered a significant hit to economic projections, slashing its growth forecast for the financial year as prolonged international conflicts begin to strain the domestic economy.
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While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the benchmark repo rate frozen at 5.25%, the true focus of the policy address was a sharp downward revision of India's macroeconomic targets.