Updated 5 June 2026 at 10:42 IST RBI Cuts FY27 GDP Growth Target To 6.6% As West Asia War Shocks Mount The Reserve Bank of India downgraded India's real GDP growth projection for FY27 to 6.6%, down from its previous estimate of 6.9%. While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, the policy statement focused heavily on the economic damage from the West Asia conflict.