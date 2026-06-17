Born in '96 or After? RBI is Hiring Young Professionals for High-Impact Roles at Rs 1.5 Lakh

RBI has announced a new recruitment drive for young professionals, offering a competitive monthly consolidated remuneration of Rs 1.5 lakh. The central bank is seeking dynamic, qualified individuals to support its various research, policy, and operational wings. Candidates born in or after 1996 are encouraged to submit their applications through the official RBI portal before the deadline of July 6, 2026.

RBI is targeting talented youth with strong academic backgrounds in economics, finance, statistics, and related disciplines. The selection process is merit-based, focusing on academic excellence, relevant professional experience, and performance during a rigorous interview stage. The initiative aims to infuse fresh perspectives into the central bank's policy-making processes, providing a high-impact platform for young professionals to engage with India’s monetary authority.

Role and Compensation

The position of 'Young Professional' at the RBI comes with a lucrative monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh. This role is designed as a short-to-medium-term engagement, allowing participants to gain invaluable experience within the apex bank’s ecosystem. It is part of the RBI’s broader strategy to bridge the gap between academic research and practical policy implementation, attracting top-tier talent from across the nation.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official RBI website (rbi.org.in) to access the detailed notification and online application form. Applicants are advised to review the specific qualification requirements and document submission guidelines carefully. All completed applications must be submitted by the July 6, 2026, cutoff date. Late submissions will not be entertained by the recruitment board.