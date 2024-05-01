Advertisement

Godrej family business split: In a surprising move, Godrej Group on Wednesday announced that the 127-year-old business conglomerate will be split into two distinct entities. This strategic realignment, however, will not affect the ongoing collaboration between Godrej & Boyce and Godrej Properties for land development in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

Godrej & Boyce, the land owner, and Godrej Properties, the development manager, will continue their successful collaboration in developing Vikhroli. This partnership has already delivered projects like Godrej Platinum and the recently launched Godrej Vistas.

Advertisement

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said, "We look forward to continuing our association with Godrej and Boyce with a view to make Vikhroli into a world-class neighborhood that delivers its residents an outstanding quality of life while ensuring the highest standards of sustainable development."

Godrej family business realignment

The Godrej family has restructured their holdings, dividing the conglomerate into two main groups:

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) led by Jamshyd Godrej and Nyrika Holkar.

Godrej Industries Group (GIG) led by Adi Godrej and Nadir Godrej with Pirojsha Godrej taking over as Chairperson in 2026.

GEG and GIG: Distinct identities, shared legacy

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) will encompass Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates across diverse sectors like aerospace, consumer durables, and infrastructure solutions.

Godrej Industries Group (GIG) will control the listed companies like Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties.