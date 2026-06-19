Reliance AGM Today - When And How To Watch Mukesh Ambani's Speech?

RIL AGM 2026: The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) remain in focus on Friday, June 19 ahead of the energy giant's 49th Annual General Meeting at 2 PM today, to be held via video conferencing.

Investors eye important updates on Jio IPO, which Dalal street is expecting to be a $4 billion public listing, and other announcements linked to RIL's New Energy business.

"⁠The RIL AGM is scheduled for today and announcements regarding developments in the new energy business and RIL Jio IPO will be keenly watched by the market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

According to a brokerage note, ramp-up of quick-commerce offerings under Reliance Retail and optionality from faster ramp-up of FMCG, AI, Data centre, and New Energy remain key triggers for the RIL stock going ahead.

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In 2026, RIL shares are 16% lower in 2026 so far and are flat in the last one month.

Where To Watch The RIL AGM 2026 Live?

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The live coverage will be streamed on the official Reliance Industries Ltd and Jio YouTube channels. Meanwhile, real-time streaming and updates will be accessible on the company's official handles across X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook.

Jio IPO

RIL had earlier suggested that Jio IPO should come by the first half of 2026. Various media reports suggested that draft papers could be filed by RIL's telecom business ahead of today's AGM. Analysts said Reliance Jio is transitioning from a scale-led telecom operator to a monetization-driven digital platform. Backed by its integrated technology stack, Jio is building a scalable and structurally differentiated digital infrastructure ecosystem with strong long-term earnings visibility, Elara said recently.

In its recent concall in April, a RIL spokesperson said his company was working towards the IPO and a lot of the work was already done.

Investors would also eye updates RIL's new energy ventures. In its concall in April, Reliance said it had a significant event last quarter where RIL signed one of the world's largest green ammonia supply contract with Samsung C&T. "

This effectively demonstrates the confidence that the off-takers have in our integrated green energy and green chemicals ecosystem. And the development work, which is already happening on the ground. This is one of the very one of the first supply contracts that we have signed and obviously we are in advanced discussions with the number of off-takers from Japan, Korea and Europe," according to a RIL spokesperson, citing media reports.

"So, you will see more announcements. Walking backwards effectively from revenue, there is a significant work which is now happening on our generation site at the Kutch where we are developing this solar generation around the clock renewable energy generation complex, which is progressing rapidly," he said.