Zee5 To Divert 15% Of Football Subscription Revenue Towards Indian Football

After having secured rights to broadcast Fifa Wold Cup 2026 in India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said that 15% of Zee 5’s football-linked subscription revenues will be utilised in building Indian football.

Earlier, the company has undertaken a simliar role in strengthening the cricket talent pool in the South Asian country, by associating with cricket leagues.

According to an official company release," The company intends to create a similar level of impact for football in India by enabling and empowering every subscriber of Zee 5, watching the sport of football, to contribute towards identifying, training and uplifting young talent from every corner of the country."

"In line with this approach, 15% of Zee 5’s football-related subscription revenues will be contributed towards building football in India," it said.

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This comes after Z partnered with "Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to bring the world’s biggest football properties – FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030 editions, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027, along with other key FIFA events up to 2034 and docu-series content, for the Indian market," it added.

The strategic investment by the company signals an interest in building a sports portfolio, anchored in value-accretive marquee global properties and scalable audience engagement.

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Recently, the company had also announced the launch of four dedicated sports channels namely, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

“India has a large, untapped reserve of football talent that harbors immense potential to compete at a global stage,” said Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

“Through this initiative, we are enabling our football viewers to invest in the dreams of countless young Indians who aspire to play the beautiful game at a global stage," he noted.