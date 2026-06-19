The Indian Rupee’s recent movement into the 94–96 band against the U.S. Dollar has got scrutiny from market experts. While a 1.2% appreciation over recent sessions provided some respite, the broader consensus suggests the currency is currently balancing between improved structural fundamentals and a fundamental recalibration of market expectations.

The current trading range marks a departure from earlier institutional projections. Harsha Vardhana VM, Group CEO, Atom Financial Services, notes that the difference between predictions and the current market is the main point.

"The rupee's move into the 94 to 96 band against the dollar is not noise," Vardhana stated. "The Reuters consensus forecast had the rupee at 90.3 by the end of June 2026. It has already overshot that projection by a meaningful margin, and the gap between forecast and reality is itself the story." He added, "Investors who are waiting for the rupee to return to 90 before revisiting their currency assumptions are working with a baseline that the market has already moved past."

Pundri Kaksha, Vice President, Alankit Forex Limited, thinks that the new normal is not yet defined. "The Rupee's movement reflects a confluence of factors rather than a single structural shift," Kaksha said, adding that, "Global triggers, including geopolitical developments and cooling Brent crude, are driving short-term gains, but calling it a new normal would be premature."

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RBI’s Stance

A major talking point is the Reserve Bank of India’s approach to volatility. Vardhana thinks that the central bank’s inactivity on repo rates is a deliberate signal.

"The RBI has kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.25% across three consecutive meetings, signalling clearly that the central bank is not willing to raise rates purely to defend the exchange rate," Vardhana said, adding, "The central bank is smoothing the ride, not reversing the destination. What that tells you is that the current trading range is not an accident or a temporary dislocation. It is a managed outcome."

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Pankaj Harlalka, Co-founder of S45, noted, "The RBI’s approach has been broadly effective because it is not trying to eliminate volatility; it is trying to prevent disorderly moves. Forex reserves are being used as a shock absorber, not as a tool to fix the rupee at an artificial level."

Energy Headwind

While the Indian economy shows resilience, the reliance on crude oil imports remains a huge pressure point for corporate margins.

"India has genuinely raised its absorption threshold," Vardhana said, citing S&P Global estimates that a $130 crude scenario shaves only about 80 basis points off GDP growth. However, he warns that the impact is sector-specific. He added, "CRISIL analysis points to Q1 FY27 margins potentially falling by 100 basis points in sectors like airlines, FMCG, chemicals, and cement if crude holds at $110 to $130. For equity portfolios concentrated in these sectors, that is not an abstraction."

Harlalka agreed, “If energy prices spike again, India will still feel the pressure because we remain a large crude importer.”

Given the cahnge in the currency’s baseline, experts are advising a proactive approach to portfolio structuring.