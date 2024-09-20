Published 14:16 IST, September 20th 2024
SC dismisses SpiceJet's plea against Delhi HC order grounding 3 aircraft engines
The single-judge bench of the high court had on August 14 directed SpiceJet to ground three engines by August 16 and hand them over to their lessors.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC dismisses SpiceJet's plea against Delhi HC order grounding 3 aircraft engines | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:16 IST, September 20th 2024