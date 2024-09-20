sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:16 IST, September 20th 2024

SC dismisses SpiceJet's plea against Delhi HC order grounding 3 aircraft engines

The single-judge bench of the high court had on August 14 directed SpiceJet to ground three engines by August 16 and hand them over to their lessors.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC dismisses SpiceJet's plea against Delhi HC order grounding 3 aircraft engines | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
