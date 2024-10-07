Published 15:51 IST, October 7th 2024
Sensex, Nifty decline for sixth straight session on aggressive FII selling
In the last six trading sessions, the Nifty has plunged 5.42 per cent and 30-share Sensex has crashed 5.57 per cent, data from stock exchanges showed.
Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 2.01 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped 2.75 per cent. | Image: Republic Business
