Skoda Auto India Eyes Electric Vehicle Launch in 2027-28 as EV Market Gains Momentum

Skoda Auto India, a part of the Volkswagen Group, is gearing up to enter India’s rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) segment, targeting a launch around 2027-28. The company is focusing on building a localized supplier base and waiting for the country’s charging infrastructure to mature, according to Ashis Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India.



“We are planning to introduce our electric car in India by 2027-28. By then, we will have established a local supplier network, and the charging ecosystem will be better developed,” Gupta was quoted as saying to PTI.



Currently, Skoda India has four models in its portfolio—three sedans and one small SUV—with a market share of 1.7% in terms of volume. The models include the Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq, and Kylac. During January to September 2025, the company sold 53,000 units, with the small SUV contributing significantly to its growth.



Gupta highlighted that EVs already account for 10-12% of the overall market and are expanding rapidly. He added that by the time Skoda enters the EV segment, India’s policy framework will be favorable for electric cars.