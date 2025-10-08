Updated 8 October 2025 at 18:33 IST
Skoda Auto India Eyes Electric Vehicle Launch in 2027-28 as EV Market Gains Momentum
Skoda Auto India plans to launch its first electric vehicle in 2027-28, focusing on a localized supplier base and India’s evolving charging infrastructure. With four models currently, it sold 53,000 units in Jan–Sep 2025, aiming to expand market share and customer touchpoints nationwide.
Skoda Auto India, a part of the Volkswagen Group, is gearing up to enter India’s rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) segment, targeting a launch around 2027-28. The company is focusing on building a localized supplier base and waiting for the country’s charging infrastructure to mature, according to Ashis Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India.
“We are planning to introduce our electric car in India by 2027-28. By then, we will have established a local supplier network, and the charging ecosystem will be better developed,” Gupta was quoted as saying to PTI.
Currently, Skoda India has four models in its portfolio—three sedans and one small SUV—with a market share of 1.7% in terms of volume. The models include the Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq, and Kylac. During January to September 2025, the company sold 53,000 units, with the small SUV contributing significantly to its growth.
Gupta highlighted that EVs already account for 10-12% of the overall market and are expanding rapidly. He added that by the time Skoda enters the EV segment, India’s policy framework will be favorable for electric cars.
While Skoda showcased the Elroq EV at the 2025 Auto Expo, it has not confirmed which model will make its India debut, nor the pricing. Reports that the European-focused Epiq model would be launched in India have been denied by the company.
Skoda Auto India operates 315 customer touchpoints across the country, with plans to expand to 350 by the end of 2025, emphasizing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The company’s production hub in Pune also serves as an export base for the Middle East and Africa.
Looking ahead, Skoda aims to maintain its current market share and retain its position as the seventh-largest car manufacturer in India.
8 October 2025