Published 12:47 IST, September 18th 2024

Small businesses generate 35 million job applications till August: Report

Notably, over 55 per cent of total job applications for SMB roles came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
This rise reflects growing demand for key roles such as Sales & Marketing Managers | Image: Republic
  • 2 min read
12:47 IST, September 18th 2024