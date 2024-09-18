Published 12:47 IST, September 18th 2024
Small businesses generate 35 million job applications till August: Report
Notably, over 55 per cent of total job applications for SMB roles came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad.
This rise reflects growing demand for key roles such as Sales & Marketing Managers | Image: Republic
