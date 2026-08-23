'Dreaming Even Bigger, Innovating More...': PM Modi Greets People on National Space Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted citizens on the occasion of National Space Day, highlighting India's growing achievements in space sector. "Happy National Space Day! Here's to dreaming even bigger, innovating more and pushing newer frontiers....," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Shah said the day marks the occasion when India's Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the Moon's South Pole. "Warm greetings to every citizen on #NationalSpaceDay. It is a momentous day that marks the occasion when India's Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the Moon's South Pole, and celebrates our scientists at ISRO for making an indelible imprint of their genius on the sands of time," he said in a post on X.

India became the first country to land near the Moon's southern polar region with the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, marking a major milestone in the country's space programme. Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on August 23, 2023, was a historic achievement for India and followed the country's earlier lunar missions. The mission's lander, Vikram, made a controlled soft landing on the lunar surface, while the Pragyan rover was deployed to conduct scientific experiments.

The achievement placed India among the select group of nations to successfully achieve a soft landing on the Moon and made it the first country to reach the lunar south polar region. National Space Day is intended to commemorate that achievement while encouraging greater public interest in space science, technology and innovation.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister's and Home Minister's messages on Sunday also underscored the growing emphasis on encouraging young Indians to pursue scientific research, innovation and advanced technology.

Advertisement