Stock in Focus: Bajaj Finance Stock Split, Bonus Shares – Record Date, Key Details You Should Know

Non-banking financial services major Bajaj Finance's shares record date 4:1 bonus share and 1:2 stock split is fixed as Monday, June 16, which made June 14, the last day to buy the large cap NBFC stock and reap benefits of these corporate actions.

Since the BSE, NSE bourses follows the T+1 settlement system, the investors of Bajaj Finance investors should purchase the stock at least one day prior for the names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders. For those investors that purchased on Monday will not be eligible to receive bonus shares and stock split benefits.

Bajaj Finance stock split, bonus issue details

On April 29, 2025, Bajaj Finance headquartered had announced a massive bonanza for its shareholders in the form of a dividend, stock split and bonus share issue.

While the record date for the Rs 44 final dividend was May 30, investors still have today to join the eligible shareholders to reap the gains of the 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus issue announced by Bajaj Finance.

According to the 1:2 stock split, shareholders of Bajaj Finance who hold one equity share of face value of Rs 2 each will end up owning two equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.

Additionally, a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1 implies that four bonus equity shares of Rs 1 each will be issued for every one equity share of Rs 1 each fully paid up held by the shareholder as on the record date.