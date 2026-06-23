Stock Market Opening Bell: Nifty 50 Falls 0.13%, Sensex Dips 0.01% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex, and Nifty 50, are witnessed a gap down opening in Tuesday's trading session, after trends on Gift Nifty index signalled a flat opening.

While Sensex rang in 0.01% lower at 77,086.05 level , Nifty 50 stood 0.13% lower at 24,071.30 level.

Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,149 mark, up over 26 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

On June 22, Indian benchmark bourses closed in green on Monday, 22 June, supported by improving sentiment after reports indicated progress in US-Iran peace negotiations and easing crude oil prices, which enhanced investors’ appetite for risk.

Advertisement

The Sensex advanced 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to end the session at 77,094.07, while the Nifty 50 climbed 89.80 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 24,102.90.

Advertisement

Stocks In Focus On June 23

Vodafone Idea: The board approved the allotment of 430 crore warrants to Aditya Birla Group entity Suryaja Investments at Rs 11 per warrant, raising Rs 1,182.5 crore.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): BEL secured additional orders worth ₹1,081 crore since May 25 across communication equipment, radars, avionics, seekers, CBRN systems and related services.

Apar Industries: Apar Industries Middle East, KSA signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company for base oil supplies within the lubeHub Value Park, Yanbu.

Hindustan Zinc: The company signed an MoU with Advantek Associates LLP and Aero Eagle Automobiles to explore green hydrogen and alternative clean-energy solutions, including hydrogen-powered

underground mining.