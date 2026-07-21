Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 0.08%, Nifty 50 Plummets 0.09%

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market bourses witnessed a gap down opening on Tuesday, July 21, similar to movement seen on Monday, following a mixed bag of global triggers.

While Nifty 50 declined 0.09% to 24,216.05 level, Sensex tanked 0.08% to 77,649.63 level.

Meanwhile, the key indices in Japan, Singapore, and China were up, those in Australia and Hong Kong were down as investors grappled with the continued war in West Asia

Major US indices closed lower on Monday as investors tracked the developments in the West Asia war and also await earnings from major technology companies such as Alphabet Inc., Testa Inc., and Intel Corp., which are due later this week.

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In yesterday's trading session, the Indian stock market ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 24,300 level. The Sensex dropped 0.57%, to close at 77,708.52, while the Nifty 50 settled 0.39%, lower at 24,238.50.

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Wanbury: The USFDA completed a cGMP inspection of the company's Andhra Pradesh facility and issued Form 483 with six observations, which the company will need to address.

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Redington: Entered a five-year strategic distribution partnership with Resulticks to accelerate adoption of real-time customer engagement solutions across the Middle East, India, South East Asia, and South Asia (SESA).

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Signed an MoU with CFM International for over 1,000 LEAP-1A aircraft engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, along with long-term MRO and material support.

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