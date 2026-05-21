Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surged 0.55%, Nifty 50 Rallied 0.72%

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market bourses Sensex, and Nifty 50 witnessed a positive opening on May 21, tracking Wall Street gains and renewed hopes pinned to the end of the Middle East conflict after the US President Donald Trump noted that negotiations between the US and Iran were in final stage.

While Sensex surged 0.55% to 75,732.40 level, Nifty 50 rose 0.72% to 23,830.00 level.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicated a strong start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading nearly 23,804 level, a premium of approximately 136 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

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On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended marginally higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 holding above 23,600 level.

The Sensex surged 0.16% to settle at 75,318.39 level, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.17% higher at 23,659.00 level.

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Stocks In Focus On May 21

Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, Nykaa, LG Electronics India, GAIL India

The shares of top sectoral giants such as Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, Nykaa, LG Electronics India, GAIL India will be in focus today as these companies are set to release their Q4 results today.

Aditya Birla Capital

The financial services company announced that its board has cleared a ₹4,000 crore preferential equity share issue to promoter Grasim Industries, Suryaja Investments Pte. — an Aditya Birla Group firm — and International Finance Corporation, aimed at supporting growth and bolstering its capital base.

Dr Reddy's Lab

The pharmaceutical company announced the launch of its oral semaglutide biosimilar in India under the brand name Obeda for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

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