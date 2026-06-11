Stock Market Outlook: How Will Nifty 50, Sensex Trade On June 11?

Stock Market Outlook: The Indian benchmark stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to be dragged down on Thursday, June 11, after the fresh exchange of attacks between the US and Iran.

The GIFT Nifty levels signalled a lower opening for the equity market after US President Donald Trump warned of more attacks on Iran in case no peace deal is made soon. Consequently, crude oil prices also rose to $94 a barrel from Wednesday's low of $90 a barrel.

Asian markets fell today as sentiment was weak due to the sharp sell-off in major US indices overnight and South Korea's KOSPI fell the most during early hours of trade compared with its peers in the region, down nearly 2%.

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Hindalco Industries: The company's US arm Novelis restarted operations at the fire-hit hot mill unit at Oswego, New York state, and is working closely with customers to ramp up supply.



Hyundai Motor India: The company's top-selling sports utility vehicle Creta's production has been disrupted due to a fire incident at the supplier and group company, which halted the availability of key components, according to two executives aware of the matter.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The board approved availing an unsecured term loan facility of 80 billion Japanese yen from Japan Bank of International Cooperation and participating financial institutions. It also appointed Venkata S.V. as Chief Financial Officer from July 1.



Samvardhana Motherson International: The company issued a corporate guarantee in favour of The HongKong and Shanghai Banking Corp. for a credit facility worth INR 16 billion availed by subsidiary Motherson Electronic Components.