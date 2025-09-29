Stock Market This Week: Can Nifty50 & BSE Sensex Defend Key Supports Amid IT, Pharma Selloff?

IT and Pharma Set The Tone For This Week

The biggest drag came from IT and pharma stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 H-1B visa fee and a 100% tariff on pharmaceutical imports. These measures sparked panic among investors in India’s most export-dependent sectors.



The Nifty IT index slumped nearly 8% during the week, while pharma stocks also came under heavy selling pressure. Shah noted that the technical picture of IT has worsened:



“The Nifty IT index has witnessed a sharp correction in the last week. It has tumbled by nearly 8% and given a horizontal trendline breakdown on the daily scale. Most noteworthy, it has slipped below its 200-week EMA. With both weekly and daily RSI readings below 40, the sector is likely to continue its southward journey in the short term.”



He added that pharma, too, looks weak in the near term given the global headwinds.



Nifty 50: Crucial Support At 24,350

For the coming week, Shah flagged 24,400–24,350 as the crucial zone to watch on the Nifty.

“The 200-day EMA is the last line of defense. Any sustainable move below the 24,350 level could trigger further correction toward 24,000. On the upside, resistance has now shifted lower to the 24,850–24,900 zone, which will be key for any recovery attempt,” he explained.



Bank Nifty: Testing Breakdown Levels

Bank Nifty was also under pressure, dropping nearly 2% last week and closing below 54,400. From its recent high of 55,835, the index has slipped more than 1,400 points.



Shah highlighted that next week’s support lies at 53,800–53,700: “Any sustainable move below 53,700 could trigger a sharp correction toward the 53,000 level. On the upside, the resistance has now shifted lower to the 54,700–54,800 zone, which will act as a crucial hurdle for any recovery attempt.”



Sensex: All Eyes On The 80,000 Mark

The Sensex ended the week with a 2.69% loss, closing below the 80,500 level. The index has now slipped below several moving averages and is testing its 200-day EMA.

Shah cautioned: “The 80,100–80,000 zone will act as crucial support for the Sensex. A sustained move below 80,000 could open the gates for a deeper correction toward 79,300. On the upside, the resistance has now shifted lower to the 80,900–81,000 zone.”



He further noted that the daily RSI has slipped below 40 and remains in a falling mode, suggesting deteriorating momentum.



October Seasonality Adds Volatility

Seasonal trends suggest October could be a mixed bag. In the past 18 years, Nifty has closed positively 13 times with an average gain of 4%, but when it ended negatively (five times), the average loss was 11.48%.



Shah remarked that traders should brace for volatility: “The average return for Nifty in the October series has been -0.30%. Over the past 18 years, October has consistently shown an average volatility of 10.4% for the Nifty index.”



Sectors And Stocks To Watch This Week

Alongside IT and pharma, other sectors expected to underperform in the near term include healthcare, consumer durables, financial services, capital markets, tourism, FMCG, and media.

Still, Shah pointed out a few bright spots: “Technically, Larsen & Toubro (LT), Ashok Leyland, Nam India, and Hindustan Petroleum are looking good.