Stock Market Today: How Will Nifty 50, Sensex Perform On July 13?

Stock Market Outlook: The Indian benchmark stock market bourses are expected to witness a gap down opening on Monday, July 13, tracking global cues, including investor sentiment which has turned cautious after fresh escalation in the US-Iran war.

This has also triggered concerns over a possible disruption to oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which has also led to a rally in crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock futures declined as investors factored in the effect of rising energy prices and the possibility that central banks would keep interest rates higher for a longer duration.

However, despite the subdued global triggers, domestic stock market indices ended Friday's session on a strong note, aided by broad-based buying across sectors.

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The BSE Sensex surged 1.08% to close at 77,569.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.02%, to settle at 24,206.90.

Key Triggers To Sway Indian Indices Today

US-Iran Conflict: The tensions in the West Asia crisis have risen after the US expanded its military strikes, as per the Iranian state media. Meanwhile, Eskan News' Telegram channel claimed that the latest attacks targeted broader range of locations across southern and western Iran through the previous operations.

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However, this gave rise to a conflict point of view as the US maintained that the key shipping route remains open, while Iran said it had closed the waterway post fresh strikes.

US Treasury Yields: Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields moved higher as the surge in crude oil prices fuelled concerns that rising energy costs could keep inflation elevated and prompt the US Federal Reserve to maintain a tighter monetary policy. The two-year Treasury yield rose as much as 3 basis points to 4.24%, its highest level since February 2025, while the 10-year Treasury yield gained 2 basis points to 4.58%.

Crude Oil Prices: The crude oil prices has surged after the latest exchange of military strikes between the US and Iran, fanned fears linked. supply chain disruption. As of 8:46 AM, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices stood 4.04% higher at $79.08 per barrel, while Brent Crude prices surged 4.01% to hit $79.06 per barrel.