A Stronger Rupee Is Easing India’s Oil Import Bill, But the Relief May Be Smaller Than Expected

A stronger rupee is offering India some relief on its massive oil import bill, but analysts say the gains are unlikely to be a game-changer unless accompanied by sustained declines in crude prices.

The Indian rupee has strengthened in recent sessions as global crude oil prices retreated sharply following easing tensions in West Asia. The currency was expected to open around 94.25-94.30 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, recovering from levels near 95 earlier this month, helped by falling oil prices and support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

For an economy that imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, movements in both oil prices and the exchange rate have a direct bearing on the country’s import bill, inflation outlook and current account balance.

Why a Stronger Rupee Matters

Oil is largely traded in U.S. dollars, so when the rupee strengthens against the dollar, Indian refiners need fewer rupees to purchase the same barrel of crude. This provides immediate benefits to oil marketing companies and can ease pressure on the country’s trade deficit.

Advertisement

The recent combination of lower crude prices and a firmer rupee has already improved sentiment toward India’s external balances. Reuters reported that the fall in Brent crude to near $72 per barrel has reduced concerns around India’s import bill and current account position. Lower oil prices tend to support the rupee itself, creating a virtuous cycle where reduced dollar demand from oil importers further stabilises the currency.

What Brokerages Are Saying

Goldman Sachs recently turned more constructive on India’s balance-of-payments outlook, citing lower oil import assumptions and stronger underlying external-sector fundamentals. The brokerage said India posted a $7.2 billion balance-of-payments surplus in the first quarter of calendar year 2026 and lowered its current account deficit projections. Goldman Sachs added that India’s economy is now less sensitive to oil shocks than in previous decades because of improving energy efficiency, growing electrification and a shift toward less energy-intensive growth sectors.

Advertisement

That means a stronger rupee still helps, but the impact on the broader economy is smaller than it would have been 10 or 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities said the recent slide in crude prices could improve India’s macroeconomic outlook and support domestic markets by easing concerns around inflation and external balances.

ING, in a recent note, said higher oil prices remain a key risk for the rupee and current account deficit, but India’s stronger foreign exchange reserves and policy support have reduced the likelihood of a disorderly currency decline. The brokerage expects oil prices to remain an important driver of the rupee’s trajectory through the year.

Despite the recent rally, assuming that every rupee gain translates into a major reduction in the oil bill, is wrong.

Reuters reported last week that the RBI’s large forward-dollar book, which has grown to nearly $110 billion, could limit the extent of rupee appreciation as the central bank rebuilds reserves and manages currency volatility.

In addition, India’s oil import bill remains heavily influenced by crude prices themselves. Axis Bank Chief Economist Neelkanth Mishra recently noted that every $1 increase in crude prices adds roughly $1.8 billion to India’s annual import bill. While exchange-rate gains help, a sustained move in oil prices often has a much larger impact on the country’s external accounts.

Oil Still Matters More

The current environment of lower crude prices and a stronger rupee is clearly positive for India as it can reduce imported inflation, improve the current account deficit, support government finances, and ease pressure on consumers if fuel costs remain contained.

However, economists increasingly argue that India’s vulnerability to oil shocks has declined compared with earlier decades. According to Goldman Sachs, structural changes in the economy mean energy price swings now have a smaller effect on growth and external balances than they once did.

For now, the biggest relief is coming from the combination of a firmer rupee and lower crude prices rather than currency strength alone.