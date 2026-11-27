New Delhi: Swiggy is set to lay off around 340 employees at its quick-commerce arm Instamart as part of a restructuring exercise aimed at streamlining operations, reducing duplication and improving efficiency amid intensifying competition in India's quick-commerce sector.

The job cuts are expected to largely affect mid-to-senior-level employees, with teams in analytics and category management among those facing the impact, according to reports.

The restructuring comes as Instamart faces growing competition from rivals such as Eternal-owned Blinkit and Zepto, which are expanding their dark-store networks, focusing on faster deliveries and competing aggressively to capture a larger share of India's quick-commerce market.

The company is also reassessing its organisational structure and ways of working, taking into account the growing adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The exercise is aimed at removing overlapping responsibilities, strengthening accountability and speeding up decision-making.

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Swiggy Offers Severance, Extended Health Benefits

Swiggy is offering an assistance package to employees affected by the restructuring. This includes severance payments and statutory payouts, along with accelerated vesting of employee stock options (ESOPs) until their last working day.

The affected employees will also receive extended health insurance coverage and wellness subscriptions until May 2027. The package reportedly includes relocation assistance for eligible employees and outplacement support, including three months of premium access to career and networking platforms.

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Instamart Faces Pressure To Improve Profitability

The job cuts come at a time when Instamart is attempting to improve its financial performance while continuing to expand its business.

According to the company's September-quarter financial disclosures, Instamart's gross order value (GOV) increased 16.7% sequentially to Rs 9,230 crore in the three months ended September 2026.

However, the quick-commerce business continued to report significant losses. Its adjusted EBITDA loss stood at Rs 895 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 778 crore in the preceding quarter.

Instamart added 69 dark stores during the quarter, taking its total network to 1,240 stores across 133 cities.

Swiggy has indicated that it believes losses at its quick-commerce business have peaked and is looking to improve operational efficiency and profitability.

The company has also been exploring changes to its business model, including a planned transition towards an inventory-led model, which is expected to be implemented over two to three quarters.