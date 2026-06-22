Talks Of RBI Rate Hike Unwarranted Amid Highest Policy Cautiousness Since 2016 & Severe Monsoon Deficit: SBI Report

Discussions around a possible interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are unwarranted at this stage as policymakers continue to grapple with elevated uncertainty surrounding inflation, monsoon progress and global economic conditions, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI).



The report analysed the minutes of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held during June 3-5, 2026, and found that concerns around uncertainty and caution dominated the deliberations of policymakers.



Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) to examine sentence-level references in the statements of MPC members, SBI said the June 2026 policy minutes reflected the highest degree of uncertainty and cautiousness among policymakers since the inflation-targeting framework was introduced.



"Using the sentence-level uncertainty/caution index we have constructed, June 2026 ranks highest in all the MPC minutes since 2016," the report noted.

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According to the report, while inflation risks have increased, the level of uncertainty remains too high for any immediate policy action.



"Inflation risk has risen, but uncertainty is too high for immediate action. Hold now, stay neutral, wait for clarity, and keep optionality open is the underlying message of the MPC minutes," the report said.

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Among the key concerns highlighted by the report is the progress of the southwest monsoon, which continues to pose significant uncertainty for inflation and growth.



The report noted that June 2026 rainfall so far is running at a 42 per cent deficit, making it the fifth driest June month in the last 126 years. However, it added that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) could provide some relief in the coming months.



"Monsoon poses most uncertainty... June'26 at 42% deficit (so far) is fifth driest month in 126 years... though positive IOD may provide some drizzle of hope," the report stated.



At the same time, the report pointed to some factors that could help contain inflationary pressures. It said the recent decline in crude oil prices and appreciation of the Indian rupee may ease imported inflation risks and help keep consumer price inflation within the RBI's target range.



According to the report, RBI's inflation expectation survey also indicates that Indian households remain cautious regarding discretionary spending, which could help moderate demand-driven inflationary pressures.



Taking all these factors into account, SBI said there is little justification for discussing a rate hike at present.



"We believe that to talk about rate hike is unwarranted at this juncture," the report said.



The report further argued that central banks need to remain flexible and cautious during periods of heightened uncertainty.



"In uncertain times, a good central bank should be cautious about false precision, forceful against high-cost tail risks, systematic enough to preserve credibility, flexible enough to adapt, and transparent enough that uncertainty about the economy does not become uncertainty about the central bank itself," it added.