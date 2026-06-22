U.S.-India Trade Pact: USTR Jamieson Greer to Meet Piyush Goyal to Finalize Key Aspects of Interim Agreement Ahead of Mid-July Timeline

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to arrive in India this week for a high-level diplomatic mission aimed at advancing the U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement. The visit, scheduled for June 23-24, will feature critical meetings with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior officials to work through the details of the historic U.S.–India Joint Statement and finalize key aspects of the ongoing Interim Agreement.

The upcoming discussions are widely viewed as a crucial moment for U.S.-India economic relations. By focusing on the Interim Agreement, both nations aim to resolve outstanding trade bottlenecks and create a smoother framework for commerce. This visit underscores the Trump administration's commitment to deepening strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, with a specific emphasis on reducing trade barriers that have historically slowed down market access.

Key Objectives

Central to the visit is putting the U.S.–India Joint Statement into action, which was first outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in February. Recent discussions between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France showed a mutual push to speed up the timeline, with Goyal indicating that the first phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) could be signed by mid-July.

Officials are expected to have talks regarding product standards, digital trade, and intellectual property frameworks. However, major pressure points remain on the table. The Indian delegation is actively seeking tariff relief and absolute clarity regarding the U.S. Trade Representative's recent Section 301 investigation proposals, which threaten a 12.5% duty over forced labor concerns in third-party supply chains.

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For the Indian delegation, led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the main focus remains on ensuring that the final terms give India a clear advantage on tariffs over global competitors, aligning perfectly with domestic manufacturing goals while opening doors for Indian exporters to vital U.S. sectors.