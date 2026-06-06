Tata Trusts has issued a denial statement regarding recent allegations concerning a share transfer made by the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to the late Naval H. Tata in 1989. The philanthropic network, which holds a significant stake in Tata Sons, described the claims as "baseless, unsubstantiated, and malafide."

The controversy follows a fresh complaint filed by petitioner Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. The petition challenges the 1989 transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares, alleging that the transaction was conducted without proper authorization and lacked a valid legal instrument.

Tata Trusts categorically denied any impropriety involving the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the NRTT, or any involved parties. The institution affirmed that the 37-year-old transaction was lawful, conducted for consideration, and fully compliant with the regulatory framework of the time.

Key points emphasized by the Trusts include:

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The transfer was reviewed and cleared by the late Nani A. Palkhivala, one of India’s most distinguished jurists.

The transaction received formal approval from the then-Board of Tata Sons.

Shares were moved using a valid transfer form, duly stamped by the Registrar of Companies.

Conflict Ahead of June 8 Meeting

These allegations coincide with a critical time for Tata Trusts, which is scheduled to hold a board meeting on June 8. Reports suggest the meeting will include presentations on loss-making group businesses, further intensifying scrutiny of the Trusts' governance.

The timing of the complaint has drawn criticism from the institution. Tata Trusts described the petitioner as a "serial litigator" with a history of filing cases against the organization since 2020. The Trusts pointed to recent observations from the Bombay High Court, which expressed strong reservations regarding the petitioner's conduct and the lack of clarity regarding the parties he represents.

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Protection of Reputation

The management expressed concern that these allegations are part of an orchestrated campaign designed to discredit a 130-year-old philanthropic institution. By targeting the legacy of the late Naval H. Tata and his sons, Ratan N. Tata, Jimmy Tata, and Noel N. Tata, the Trusts argue the accusations are an attempt to disrupt their charitable operations.