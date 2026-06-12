The IT sector in Pune is reeling following the death of Amit Abhay Brahme, a 48-year-old professional at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Brahme allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note that reportedly named specific colleagues and detailed accounts of workplace harassment and humiliation. Following a complaint lodged by his family, a criminal case has been registered. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident marks the second death of an employee linked to the same TCS establishment in Pune within a matter of months, following the death of Sujal Vinod Oswal in January 2026. This has sparked concern among IT professionals across Maharashtra regarding the prevailing work culture and the efficacy of internal grievance redressal mechanisms.

NITES Seeks Intervention

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NITES has requested immediate state intervention to ensure accountability and systemic reform. "Behind every employee ID is a human being, a family, and a lifetime of sacrifices," stated Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES.

Republic Business has reached out to Tata Consultancy Services for a response regarding the allegations. The story will be updated as and when TCS responds.